Amy Schumer's Reason for Changing Her Son's Name Will Make You Blush

What's in a name? Funny you should ask.

Pop culture fans know that Amy Schumer absolutely loves being a mom to her growing baby boy. But they may not know the secrets behind his name—until now.

In the latest episode of her Spotify podcast called Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the comedian revealed a major milestone in her son's life.

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asked her listeners in the latest episode of her podcast. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'"

Her guest and longtime friend Claudia O'Doherty added, "My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy's called her son genital.' And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?' And then, she was right." LOL, true story!