Rita Wilson Details Her and Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Battle and Recovery

The news of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's coronavirus diagnoses sent shockwaves through the nation.

After all, the beloved couple had been the first high-profile stars to share their diagnosis publicly back in early March from Australia, where they had been working at the time, just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up in the United States. Fans kept up with their recovery thanks to social media statements, often calm and collected with a splash of humor, from the longtime pair.

Just over two weeks later, the two had returned to the United States and home to Los Angeles. While they had not disclosed many details about their fight with the deadly virus in the process, Wilson has since recalled the battle in a new interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely achey, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started," Wilson recalled to King, noting she experienced chills like she had never had before.

"Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell," she said. Her fever had also gotten close to 102. Around day nine, Wilson was given chloroquine. "I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," she said. "But, my fever did break."