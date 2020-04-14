Is Becky Coming Between Darlene and Ben on The Conners?

Is Ben about to get between the Conner sisters? In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Conners, Becky (Lecy Goranson) is desperate. She needs help.

"There's something wrong with the hot water in the house and I need to shower real bad because Beverly Rose threw up in my hair. I tried running it and running it and no hot water came out, and if I don't get a shower and some sleep, I'm going to eat the baby," Becky says.

But Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) is quick with a fix…or so he thinks.

"It's probably just the pilot light," he tells her. "I'll check it."