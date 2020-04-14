Tyler Cameron Shares TMI Confession About Hannah Brown's Bachelorette Season

Tyler Cameron isn't holding anything back.

While live-tweeting along to The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's first episode, the 27-year-old was reminded of his time fighting for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette, giving Bachelor Nations fan a lot more than they bargained for.

In his hilarious tweet, Tyler recalled the nerves he would feel walking into the rose ceremonies, especially when he would watch the Dancing With The Stars champ's pile of roses dwindle down.

"During rose ceremonies, my blind ass would be trying to count the roses and would come to like 20 roses... time passes 10 roses would be handed out and there would be 3 left. I would then proceed to shit my pants," he shared, along with a GIF of a man spraying an air freshener in his bathroom.

Knowing that Tyler and Hannah shared a palpable chemistry, one fan responded, "Tyler acting like he was at the bottom of the rose pile," and added a GIF of Justin Timberlake making a hilarious expression.