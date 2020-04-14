Colby Cave's Wife Emily Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After NHL Star's Sudden Death

Emily Cave continues to honor her late husband in the best way she can.

Just days after National Hockey League player Colby Cave passed away after suffering a brain bleed, his wife is sharing fond memories on social media.

In an Instagram post, Emily shared video from their wedding day that included her husband's personal vows.

"Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache. I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed," she wrote to her followers. "Tonight, I'm listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain. I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you."

Over the weekend, the NHL confirmed Colby passed away at just 25 years old. During his professional career, he played for both the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.