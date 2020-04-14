Prince Harry Is "Finding Life a Bit Challenging" After Royal Exit, Says Friend Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall is speaking out about Prince Harry's life after his royal exit.
It's been just over a month since Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their final royal engagement in London. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced in early 2020, they've decided to take a step back from royal life as they start a new chapter with their son, Archie Harrison. Since that time, Harry and Meghan have left London, stepped away from their @SussexRoyal Instagram account and announced their new Archewell endeavor.
The couple, who had been spending time with their son in Canada, has since settled into a home in Los Angeles for the time being, as E! News previously learned. Now, Dr. Goodall is opening up about her friend's new journey, stating that she's "been in touch" with Harry since his recent royal exit and that he's "finding life a bit challenging" right now.