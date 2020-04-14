Prince Harry Is "Finding Life a Bit Challenging" After Royal Exit, Says Friend Jane Goodall

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Goodall told the Radio Times (via The Guardian).
The renowned conservationist also spoke of Harry and brother Prince William's advocacy and being supporters of the natural world "except they hunt and shoot."
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Goodall went on to note that Harry might be giving up hunting.
"But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Goodall stated.
Harry and the famed anthropologist joined forces in July 2019 at Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership meeting at Windsor Castle. Photos show the pair sharing a warm greeting at the event, and it sounds as though they've kept in touch since that time.
As for what's next for Harry and Meghan, in addition to their new endeavor, they'll be focusing on celebrating their baby boy's first birthday! Archie turns 1 on May 6.