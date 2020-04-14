Demi Lovato Reveals Where She Stands With Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato wishes everybody the best, but that doesn't mean they're still a part of her life.

Nearly two years since being hospitalized for an overdose, life is a bit different for the 27-year-old Grammy nominee, who now has a new manager, a new single and a new life motto.

"That's why the song I have coming out is called 'I Love Me'—we are good by ourselves," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show of the song's meaning. "We don't need a partner, we don't need, like, substance. We're good."

While the star is forging ahead in her new life path, some of her famous friends are no longer in the picture. As she revealed in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, she's no longer in contact with the Jonas Brothers, the trio of siblings she's known since their shared Disney days in the early aughts.

Though she did not elaborate on why they're no longer in touch, Lovato did diplomatically address where she stands with another Disney alum, Selena Gomez.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her, so [her Instagram Story post] felt..." Lovato told the magazine before stopping herself. "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

As a reminder, Gomez took to her Instagram Story back in January to compliment Lovato's emotional 2020 Grammys performance of "Anyone," writing, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."