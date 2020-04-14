Ellen DeGeneres Made a DIY Mask Tutorial and it Did Not Go as Planned

Welcome to Mask Making 101.

Ellen DeGeneres hosted a hilarious tutorial on how to make DIY protective masks during Tuesday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Joining viewers from her living room, the daytime host explained that wearing a mask comes highly recommended by medical professionals and that you can make your own using everyday items.

"You know, wearing a mask used to be optional but now the health experts are saying that everyone should wear them," she began. "So, today, I thought I would show you how to make a mask at home just in case you haven't figured it out yet. The good news is you don't need to know how to sew, You can make a mask with fabric and elastic bags…you can use hair ties," adding, "I'm using hair ties for the first time in my life."

After listing fabric and elastics, Ellen noted that viewers will also need a coffee filter and joked, "I've been stealing these from our office break room for the last 17 seasons. Finally, paying off."