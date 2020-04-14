Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprise Nurse on the Frontline of Coronavirus Pandemic

Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black teamed up to give one nurse from the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans a big thank you during Monday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Together, they paid tribute to med-surge Nurse Jennell Melancon, who was the show's #HealthCareHero of the week and has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Before unveiling her surprise, the duo took time to hear her story.

"Every day, we take care of patients that are basically diagnosed with COVID-19," Jennell said. "We try to get them to be as healthy as possible and just get them back into the normal swing of life," adding, "It's my pleasure to take care of my city."

As she continued, the mom of two shared that her busy schedule interfered with her family's Easter plans and that she was on call for Easter Sunday.