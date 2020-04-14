Michelle Money's Ex Says Daughter Is Talking Again 2 Weeks After Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money's daughter is talking again, two weeks after her terrible skateboarding accident.

In late March, the Bachelor alum took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle was in the ICU on life support after suffering "serious brain trauma and a fractured skull." Since that time, Michelle and Brielle's father, Ryan Money, have been giving their followers updates on their daughter's health, which has continued to improve.

On Monday, Ryan took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that Brielle is eating and talking.

"We moved to the NTU and Brielle has come in guns a blazin. Pretty sure that we can confidently say that her personality has not changed," Ryan wrote. "48 hours ago we had not heard her talk....and now this. When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if I was entertaining her and she said, 'He's driving me crazy.'"