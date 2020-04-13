Why Hannah Brown Is Feeling "Triggered" By This Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Contestant

The Bachelor's new show The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered on Monday and fans already think they've met this season's villain.

Mere minutes into the series, people on social media began to suspect that Trevor Holmes is Jed Wyatt 2.0. For one, the 29-year-old is an aspiring country pop singer, as was Jed. Secondly, the star chose of his own volition to wear a jacket with a sherpa lining, similar to the one Jed wore when he tried to serenade Hannah Brown.

The former Bachelorette herself was watching the premiere and tweeted, "I'm triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH."

"We've seen how this whole look turns out already..." other contestant Tyler Cameron added, alongside a photo of Trevor in his sherpa-lined coat.

Even Jed agreed there are too many coincidences. "Something about this new show feels familiar," he joked on Twitter. "Maybe it's Trevor's jacket, maybe it's all the guitars. Stay tuned."