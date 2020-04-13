Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Tiger King-Inspired Mullet

Cat's out of the bag: Blake Shelton has a new 'do!

The country singer is rocking a new haircut, which comes courtesy of his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. If anything, Blake's latest hair transformation looks like it's inspired by Tiger King.

Luckily for fans, the couple recorded the glorious haircut during their virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy [Fallon]. I'm not kidding," the 43-year-old country star said, as Gwen could be seen trimming both sides of his hair with a shaver.

He added, "She just said they're not showing up very well because of the grey [hairs]."

"Oh, no... that looks terrible," the No Doubt frontwoman said with a laugh, after giving her man a mullet makeover.

For the late-night host, he explained these at-home interviews and appearances are a lot more interesting than they normally would be.