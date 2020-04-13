Tyra Banks' Iconic ''We Were All Rooting For You'' Moment Happened 15 Years Ago

You wanna be on top?!

Tiffany Richardson didn't win America's Next Top Model in cycle four, but she did leave a lasting impression.

As fans of the reality TV series will remember, Tyra Banks uttered these infamous words to Tiffany: "I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you."

Believe it or not, but that iconic moment happened 15 years ago.

So here's how things went down: After weeks of challenges, photo shoots, hearing judges' critiques, Tiffany seemed to be disconnected from the competition. That became more evident during the episode, "The Girl Who Pushes Tyra Over the Edge."

Even more shocking? That week was a double elimination.

Tiffany and Rebecca Epley were both going home that night. However, before the girls left the room Tiffany spoke up, which led Tyra to yell her infamous lines.

"Be quiet, Tiffany. Be quiet! What is wrong with you? STOP IT," the supermodel shouted. "I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it's because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!"