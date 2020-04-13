Rob Kardashian Accuses Blac Chyna of Pointing a Gun at Him During Altercation

Rob Kardashian feared for his life throughout his relationship with Blac Chyna, he claimed in new court documents obtained by E! News.

As part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna, the former reality TV star submitted a declaration that included details of an alleged altercation that took place in Dec. 2016. According to Rob, Chyna, who he alleged was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol at the time of the incident, pointed a gun at his head and threatened him. Rob also claimed in the court documents that Chyna choked him with an iPhone charger and hit him with a metal rod.

Following their daughter Dream Kardashian's birth in Nov. 2016, Rob alleged that Chyna stopped breastfeeding the following month and began drinking "in excess" and using cocaine. "Her behavior became erratic, aggressive and violent," he wrote in the declaration.

The incident described by Rob took place on Dec. 14, 2016. He stated that Chyna was doing an "all-day photoshoot" at their home, where he observed her "snorting cocaine" with members of her entourage.

"When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong," Rob wrote. "As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behavior escalated and she became very violent and aggressive."