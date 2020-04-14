Sonja Morgan Says Ramona Singer Wants to Be "Banged a Lot & Hard" in Hilarious RHONY Sneak Peek

Uh-oh!

Are the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City going to be able to escape the Hamptons without a dramatic showdown? That depends on what happens as a result of the events in this exclusive sneak-peek clip, which starts out by showing Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley bowling inside a private home.

The house is revealed to be one that Ramona Singer brought the group to as part of her hosting duties for their weekend getaway. And while she's more than ready to show off the mansion with her male friend who owns it, Luann and Dorinda, along with Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney, appear uninterested in a tour.

"Alright girls, it's 10,000 feet. Let's keep going!" Ramona says, encouraging the ladies to join her and the homeowner showing her around.

"Oh! Will we measure the moment by feet?" Sonja quips.

Dorinda tries to calm her down by saying they've "got a long night," but when Ramona takes off to continue the tour alone, she seems just as annoyed as Sonja.