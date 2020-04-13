Mother's Day Gifts for the Glam Mom

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 2:43 PM

EComm: Mother's Day Gifts for the Glam Mom

Most of us will not be able to see our mothers this year on Mother's Day, so be sure to go the extra mile to still make her feel thought of and special. 

If your mom is a fan of everything glam, we have some gift ideas from jewelry to skincare that will be right up her alley. So whether you're shopping for your mom or the mother of your children, check them out below to make May 10 extra glitzy.

Hera Link Bracelet

A simple paperclip chain bracelet can add some glam to any outfit. Mom will love this gold-plated option

$38 Baublebar
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

Cheers your mom (over Skype) with this prosecco on Mother's Day. You can get it delivered right to her doorstep thanks to Drizly, and it has cheerful aromas of pineapple and peach.

$23 Drizly
Bormioli Rocco Vintage-Inspired Italian Cocktail Glasses Set of Four

Speaking of stiff drinks, mom needs the proper glassware to pour them into. This selection of vintage-inspired Italian cocktail glasses offers a unique gift starting at $32 for a set of four.

$32 Food52
Anthropologie Monogram Agate Coaster

Gift mom this glam agate coaster to set her drink down on. It comes monogrammed, making it personalized to her.

$16 Nordstrom
Drunk Elephant The Littles

Everyone has been raving about Drunk Elephant skincare, so let mom take the brand for a spin thanks to this set that includes eight bestsellers. P.S. Are you wondering what's up with that name? Drunk Elephant is actually a supporter of the International Elephant Foundation.

$90 Sephora
Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Travel Candle

It's not every day that you treat yourself to a nice candle, so be sure to gift mom one this Mother's Day. She won't be able to get enough of this scent from Jo Malone.

$36 Nordstrom
GHD Classic Good Hair Day Kit

Guarantee a good hair day for mom thanks to this GHD kit that includes it all: a hair straightener, heat protect spray, a paddle brush, sectioning clips and a heat-resistant styler pouch that converts into a heat mat.

$199 Sephora
Slip Sleep Mist

Going to sleep is made luxurious thanks to some aromatherapy. This room mist is meant to be sprayed in the air has a chamomile lavender scent.

$32 Nordstrom
Floral Press Candle

A candle that doubles as a décor element? Mom will love it. These candles with pressed botanical lids come in five different scent and lid combinations. 

$15 Anthropologie
Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide

These wool slides are the house shoes mom will never want to take off. They come in four different colors and are quite sassy, we'd say.

$80 Nordstrom
Mother's Day Beauty Blooms Gift Set

Allow Anthropologie to do the work for you with this gift set including 10 premium samples from Sunday Riley, Grown Alchemist and more. It also comes with a wildflower seed packet for planting and in a beautiful keepsake box by illustrator Emily Taylor meant to be reused for photos, letters or any other knick knacks. 

$68 Anthropologie
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The gift of great hair is one that will always be appreciated. If mom has been using the same old hair dryer for years, spoil her with the game-changing Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. It's designed to dry hair quickly while protecting it from heat damage.

$399 Nordstrom
Kendra Scott Nola Stud Earrings

A gift that can be used daily is always a great idea, and that's what these glam studs offer. Pick them up in gold or rose gold.

$48 Nordstrom

Up next: Check out these WFH loungewear essentials from celeb-loved brand Splendid and these robes you'll want, from cozy to glam.

Trending Stories

