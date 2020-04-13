How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Made Easter Extra Special for Stormi Webster

Mon., Apr. 13, 2020

The Easter Bunny was extra good to Stormi Webster this year.

As Travis Scott continues to spend a lot of time with Kylie Jenner and their daughter, E! News is learning more details about how the family unit celebrated the Easter holiday.

Over the weekend, the trio headed out to Palm Springs, Calif., for an intimate getaway at Kris Jenner's massive house.

"It was raining in Los Angeles and they were hoping for some sunshine. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi," a source shared with E! News. "It was very different from their traditional big family Easter celebrations, but everyone Zoomed and stayed connected."

As seen on Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo was ready for pool time as they sported swimsuits. Kylie also enjoyed some Peeps candy while Stormi played Eggmazing, an interactive egg decorator that was first featured on Shark Tank.

"Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but its been nice having Travis around so much," our insider shared. "He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff."

Our source added, "Things are good between Kylie and Travis. They are co-parenting and in a groove. They love being a family together and watching Stormi who constantly amazes them and make them laugh. They love their little family life together."

Over the weekend, Kylie was also excited to see so many fans receive Kylie Cosmetics in their Easter baskets.

Alex Rodriguez gifted his daughters a new collection and showcased their reactions on Instagram Stories. Kylie would later share on her personal account.

As for other Kardashian family members, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated True Thompson's birthday with a pink-filled celebration at home.

"You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!!" she shared online. "You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. "

