Andrew Cuomo Reflects on Being "Somewhere Between a Father and a Brother" for Chris as Kids

Andrew Cuomo is revealing what it's like to be "somewhere between a father and a brother" to Chris Cuomo.

In recent weeks, the two brothers have become a beloved pair for Americans watching TV at home. Their funny rapport and candid nature with one another has injected a sense of humanity into the news, something that viewers enjoy seeing amid reports of the coronavirus.

As Gov. Cuomo tells Howard Sternin a new interview, this is all natural and "genuine" for them, they simply "go right back into childhood" when they're talking to one another. "Well, and it's also 100 percent genuine. I don't even have an alternative. That is how I relate to him, period. And that is how I feel—it's just a pure, genuine, authentic. And he is a funny guy, and we do get into this rhythm," he says of their back-and-forth.

But, few people know that it wasn't always this way for the siblings. He says that at times he felt like more of a "father" to the newscaster than a brother.