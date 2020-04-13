EXCLUSIVE!

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Celeb Contestants Explain Why It's Such a Hit

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 1:00 PM

Even celebrities want to be millionaires. 

Sure, many of them already are and they're playing for charity anyway, but there's just something about sitting in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire hot seat that even Moira Rose can't say no to. 

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting ABC's new version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, featuring all celeb contestants, and E! News has an exclusive little video where the celebs explain just why Millionaire is so damn thrilling. 

"It's well-designed, generous, and really well-crafted to freak you out that the same time," Catherine O'Hara says, though she's hoping Kimmel will be nice to her.

"I hope he doesn't try to trip me up like Regis used to do sometimes with people," she says. "Are you sure? Are you sure? Is that your final? Are you sure it's your final?" 

Nikki Glaser credits the music with adding an extra special element to the show.

"That's why Millionaire is so big," she says. "Like I keep hearing it echo through as other people are playing, and I'm like, agh!" 

Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte competed in the first episode that aired next week, and this week's episode features Nikki Glaser. Next week, Jane Fonda and Anthony Anderson take the hot seat. 

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC. 

