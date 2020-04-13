Miranda Lambert Poses With Tiger King's Joe Exotic in OMG Throwback Photo

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 11:24 AM

It's not even Thursday, but Miranda Lambert already wins for the most jaw-dropping throwback of the week.

The country music superstar took to social media on Monday to share footage from her meeting with several of the stars from Netflix's Tiger King, including Joe Exotic (née Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and his ex-husband John Finlay, as well as Joe's former staff member, Kelci "Saff" Saffery.

"Here's a little Monday memory for y'all," Miranda captioned her throwback post.

The singer also added the hashtags #TigerKing and #WayTooPrettyForPrison, a reference to her song with Maren Morris.

As Tiger King viewers will know, Joe is currently in prison, so Miranda provided some context for when and where the photos were taken.

"Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners," Miranda wrote in a message to her social media followers on Monday. "MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston shelters in Oklahoma, where there was room and they could be treated and adopted."

"Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff," Miranda continued. "Now I know it's 'Joe Exotic.'"

Miranda went on to clarify that she's "never been to his zoo" and that she "didn't even know he had tigers."

"OBVIOUSLY I'd never condone animals being treated badly," she concluded her post.

