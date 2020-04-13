Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani During the Coronavirus

Many exes are hoping for a "Simple Kind of Life" right about now.

As many parents can relate to, the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a new way of life of staying at home and practicing social distancing. But for many couples who may no longer be together, staying in touch with family can get a little complicated.

In a new interview, Gavin Rossdale opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Gwen Stefani in two separate locations.

"I did the first two weeks with [my kids], then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot," he shared on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. "I think it's okay for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody."

The Bush frontman added, "I know who's around me and know who's bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they're coming back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with so it's a tricky one with all divorced parents."