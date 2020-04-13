Selena Gomez Claps Back at Critics of Her Love Life

Selena Gomez is firing back at the critics.

Speaking with Interview for its Spring 2020 issue, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer opened up to Amy Schumer about her complex relationship with the media and how it's shaped her life. While discussing the public's fascination with her, Gomez shared that her newfound candor is the result of her trying to reclaim her story.

"My intention was never to become a tabloid," she told Schumer. "So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.' The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love."

Gomez continued, "I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I'm so young and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."