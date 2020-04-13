Survivor: Winner at War Finale Will Include a Virtual Reunion

Survivor: Winners at War will not leave us hanging.

While all productions are currently shut down due to the pandemic and the cast, made up of 20 of the show's biggest winners, will not be able to reunite in person, Survivor is still giving us a virtual reunion. When the finale airs, we'll get to see all 20 cast members chatting and rehashing the season's drama with host Jeff Probst.

CBS was not clear about whether it will be 20 one-on-one interviews or a really large Zoom call, but either way, it will definitely be one of the most interesting finale reunions the show has ever had, both because it's virtual and because there's already plenty to talk about from the show's anniversary season. There's also a favorite player to crown, which feels like it will be an even bigger honor than it usually is since these are the best of the best.