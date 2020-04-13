The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Weigh in on the Denise Richards-Brandi Glanville Drama

It sounds like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are somewhat divided when it comes to the rumors surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season.

As Bravo fans know, season 10, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., will address those scandalous affair rumors between Richards and Glanville (rumors Richards has denied). And now, several of the RHOBH ladies are speaking out about the Brandi-Denise drama ahead of the show's return.

"There's two sides to every story," Erika Jayne tells E! News exclusively. "Both of them will be told, and it's ultimately up to the viewer to decide who or which person they believe."

Jayne said she tried not to get too involved in the she said, she said back-and-forth this season. "I'm always going to pick Erika's side no matter what," she adds. "How involved was I? Not very much. Only in the sense that there's the Brandi-Denise drama, and the reason why us women were brought into it was Brandi told us that Denise had been saying things about us as well. So that was my only dog in the fight."