Justin and Hailey Bieber Get Cozy in Easter Photos: See Their Cutest Pics Ever

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shared a series of cute photos together over the holiday weekend.
The "Yummy" singer and the model took to social media on Easter Sunday to post sweet snaps from their holiday celebration together. In the pictures posted to Instagram, Justin and Hailey can be seen posing for a number of pics together, from smiling shots to laughing photos and even a kiss on the cheek.
"My best friend," Justin captioned the series of pictures.
The 26-year-old also shared a solo shot with his 23-year-old wife, writing, "Love u babe."
These adorable photos prove that the couple is going strong, sixth months after their lavish South Carolina wedding. As fans will know, Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time in September, exchanging vows in front of friends and family. The couple previously wed a year earlier in a New York City courthouse ceremony.
Throughout their relationship, Justin and Hailey have posted a number of sweet snaps together on social media.
Let's take a look back at their relationship in pictures!
"My Little Bean"
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!
Spa Date
Hailey (wearing OAK + FORT) holds hands with her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.
Packing on the PDA
The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!
Adorable Outing
Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.
Fun and Floral
The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.
Cute Cuddles
The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.
Out and About
The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.
Colorful and Casual
The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.
Hot and Steamy
Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.
Loving Looks
You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!
Engagement Announcement
In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
The Next Step
He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!
Kisses for Days
The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo.
Covered in Cake
The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love.
Birthday Boy
Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday.
His Lips Are Sealed
"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too!
Photo-booth or Bust
Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic.
Snow Bunnies
It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm.
Blurry Nights with Bae
This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love!
Studio Vibes
Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves.
Turn that Frown Around
Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable!
Ride or Die
Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic.
Love and Faith
The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.
Sunset Lovers
Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice!
The Biebers
One of their first official shots as husband and wife!
Cute Carry
While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.
Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi
The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.
Toweling Off
In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.
Posted Up
Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.
No More Hiding
In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.
Sharing Is Caring
Baldwin decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Bieber her hair-tie right off her wrist!
Glasses and Grins
They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!
Silly Selfie
In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.
Famous Friends
In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf gun night!
Denying the Romance Rumors
Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?
Clippers Club
Back in 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.
Take a look at the couple's cutest pics above!