Diddy Explains Why He Interrupted Lizzo's Twerking During His Instagram Live Dance-a-Thon

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 13, 2020 7:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Scuse me, Diddy?

Fans questioned Sean "Diddy" Combs over the weekend after he intervened in Lizzo's performance during his Instagram Live dance-a-thon fundraiser. On Sunday, the rapper held the dance-a-thon on his Instagram account to fundraise money toward coronavirus relief efforts and in support of healthcare organizations and workers in medically underserved communities. The dance-a-thon featured many familiar faces, including Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoDrake and Lizzo

However, during Lizzo's portion of participation, Diddy raised some eyebrows when he interrupted her dancing as she twerked to "1 2 3" by Moneybagg Yo

"Stop the music," Diddy requested as he intervened. "It's Easter Sunday—let's play something a little bit family friendly." After apologizing and then laughing it off, Lizzo requested something she could bop to, like her very own hit, "Juice."

Photos

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

While the dance-a-thon carried on, fans in the comments were less forgiving, pointing out that Draya Michele had twerked to "Back That Ass Up" without interruption and accused him of having double standards. 

"So Dr*ya is allowed to twerk on Diddy's live but NOT Lizzo?" one tweet read. 

Diddy addressed the criticism by speaking up on his Instagram Story to clear the air. 

"There's one thing that I want to make clear—my queen, my sister Lizzo," he said before explaining he stopped the music because it had a lot of curses. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You're allowed to twerk on Easter."

"It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?" he quipped. 
 
"Lizzo, we love you," Diddy added. "Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let's go to the love."

One big positive? Diddy's Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund has so far raised $3,725,820. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , Lizzo , Music , Coronavirus , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.