Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Good Morning America anchor shared the health update on the morning show on Monday, April 13. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, previously tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic," Stephanopoulos told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on Monday. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

As for how Wentworth is feeling, Stephanopoulos shared that his wife is doing "much, much better."

"She's going on her fifth day now with no fever, which is really a great sign," Stephanopoulos said. "Slowly getting out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're really happy about that."

After sharing the health update on Wentworth, Stephanopoulos went on to tell his co-anchors that he learned that he had tested positive over the weekend.