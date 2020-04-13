Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photos of Her Daughters From Easter Celebration

It was a bittersweet Easter for Vanessa Bryant.

Less than three months since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter crash, the famous mother spent Easter with those closest to her: her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months.

On Instagram, the loving mom shared adorable photos of their celebration together, featuring the teenager and her little sisters dressed to impress in sweet Easter outfits. The occasion also marked baby Capri's first Easter.

The youngsters also took part in Easter-themed activities, like cracking open a jumbo-sized chocolate egg with the help of their mama. A clip of the two little ones melted fans and friends' hearts.

"Adorable! Love their smiles," one comment read.