Chris Pratt Hilariously Trolls Brother-in-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger Over Photo Credit

Chris Pratt just wanted to make sure his "extraordinary" photography skills were given proper credit.

The hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger's Easter photo with girlfriend Abby Champion. In the picture, Patrick and Abby can be seen posing with the adorable cake they made for the holiday celebration.

After seeing Patrick's post, Chris couldn't help put playfully point out the picture's "remarkable composition."

"That is an extraordinary picture," the actor, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, commented. "Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."

In response to the comment, Patrick gave Chris his credit, writing, "u did well sir [camera emoji]."

The duo's social media exchange shows just how close Chris has become with his in-laws since tying the knot with Katherine last year. It's been exactly 10 months since the couple exchange vows in front of loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.