Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Reunite on Instagram Live During His Dance-a-Thon Fundraiser

Who's got better dance moves: Jennifer Lopez or Sean "Diddy" Combs?
On Sunday, Diddy asked his fellow celeb friends to get up and dance for a cause. Posting on Instagram, alongside a Brady Bunch style video featuring his six kids, Diddy wrote, "Here's a story... of a man named Diddy. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!!!!!!! See you at 3PM EST today for the biggest dance-a-thon in the world!!! Raising money and showing [appreciation] to our healthcare workers!!!!! TEAMLOVE.COM to donate."
According to the website, Team Love partnered with Direct Relief—a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization—to support the organizations emergency response to COVID-19. As of April 12, Team Love had raised over $3,000,000 in donations in support of frontline workers.
Among the many guests that joined his live stream on Easter Sunday were Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Lizzoand of course, Jenny from the Block.
While the two exes were dancing it out to Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente," J.Lo told Diddy, "I probably taught you that."
At one point, J.Lo's husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez also joined in on the fun and the "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer shared with Diddy that her beau was his "biggest fan from the Bad Boy era."
She added, while the two virtually cheered each other with some beer, "You and Mase are like his heroes, okay? It's like every party we do, anything we do, it's like 'Put on Puffy and Mase.'"
Diddy
Sean ''Diddy'' Combs announced on Easter Sunday that he would be hosting the "biggest dance-a-thon in the world" in an effort to raise money and show appreciation to frontline workers. He urged viewers and followers to donate to TemaLove.com and according to the website, Diddy's Team Love partnered with Direct Relief—a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization—to support the organizations emergency response to COVID-19.
Kris & Kylie Jenner
Kris and Kylie Jenner are helping healthcare workers by delivering hand sanitizers they produced with Coty—a major stakeholder in Kylie's Cosmetics. "The West Hills Hospital team is very thankful the generous donation of hand sanitizer," a message read on Facebook from the hospital. "Thanks Kylie!"
Ben Affleck
"Our All-in for @FeedingAmerica Poker Tournament is about to begin," the actor shared on Twitter. "We've already raised over $1 million for Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. Tune in now via Twitch to watch along live, and join us in donating."
Sandra Bullock
The Oscar winner is doing her part! Sandra, her kids and boyfriend Bryan Randall donated 6,000 KN95 masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles, People reports.
Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kluth
Real Housewives Of New York City editor star and her fiancé donated $20,000 to help the family of Peter Gamba, Daily Mail reports. Gamba tragically passed away last month due to COVID-19. He edited the Bravo series.
Rihanna
On April 9, the singer' Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced a $4.2 million grant to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims as a result of the COVID-19 "stay at home" order.
Tony Gonzalez
In addition to donating, the Fox Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer has been working with multiple organizations to raise awareness, including Meals on Wheels, The Coronavirus Relief Fund and Harvesters.org.
Paris Hilton
In partnership with The Hilton Foundation, the heiress pledged $10 million, half of which will benefit organizations supporting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half supporting African countries preparing for a COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, she is headlining at Triller Fest with other artists, who are raising funds and to drive donations to No Kid Hungry and Music Cares.
George & Amal Clooney
The Hollywood A-listers donated more than $1 million to various causes, including the Motion Picture and Television Fund nursing home, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund.
Cardi B
On April 8, the rapper announced the launch of Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B, which will give away $1,000 every hour until May 20, 2020 to people in need.
"Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs," Cardi shared on Instagram. "#FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we've given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times."
Halsey
On April 8, the singer said on Instagram, "I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet."
"Please continue to stay home, if you can," she continued. "If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible."
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson
The singer and her musician boyfriend delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on April 4.
Justin Verlander & Kate Upton
"Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis," Verlander said on Instagram on April 4.
"Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home," he continued. "As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve"
Chris Hemsworth
The Thor star is offering meditation exercises for kids to alleviate their stress and anxiety during the pandemic, through his app Centr.com, with a 6-week free trial offer that expires on April 5.
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Oscar-winning actor, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple—along with the Ford Foundation—helped launch America's Food Fund with $12 million in response to the global coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release, the new initiative will be hosted by GoFundMe and benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
Oprah Winfrey
Winfrey announced on Instagram that she's donating $1 million to America's Food Fund "to support those facing food insecurity." But that's not all. "I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she continued.
Dolly Parton
The country music icon pledged a $1 million donation to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville towards COVID-19 research. "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the Coronavirus for a cure," Dolly shared on Instagram. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."
Jay-Z
The Clara Lionel Foundation has announced that an additional $1 million in grants towards COVID-19 response efforts will be matched by Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation. The funds, which total a combined $2 million, will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.
Emilia Clarke
On March 30, the Game of Thrones star announced her plan to host a virtual dinner party for those who donate to her SameYou charity, which is raising funds to provide equipment and resources for hospitals treating brain injury and stroke patients.
SKIMS
"To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we're restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic," Kim Kardashian West announced in a press release. "I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started 6 months ago. It's been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a Global crisis so more than ever, it's our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others."
Drew Brees
"[My wife] Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time," the New Orleans Saints quarterback shared on Instagram. "We will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."
Bruno Mars
The Las Vegas headliner is donating $1 million to the MGM Resorts Foundation to support MGM employees impacted economically by the Coronavirus. "With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we'll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon," his rep said in a statement.
Kylie Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts. "A beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders," Kylie's doctor shared on Instagram when confirming the news.
Roger Federer
"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland," the tennis star wrote on Instagram. "Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"
Dr. Paul Nassif
The Botched doctor partnered with clothing company LA Made to provide reusable masks to healthcare providers and caregivers in L.A. and NYC as part of The Mask Movement. Find out how you can help with donating masks to those in need here.
Arnold Schwarzenegger
The actor and former governor of California donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, which was launched by an organization call Flexport, to address the shortage of protective equipment and medical supplies.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop founder donated $100,000 to the Frontline Responders Fund.
Shawn Mendes
In partnership with the singer's eponymous foundation, Mendes announced a donation was made to the SickKids Foundation, the fundraising charity for the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
Nina Dobrev
On March 24, the actress announced her partnership with BStrong and the Global Empowerment Foundation and pledged $10,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star teamed up with Eat Clean Bro to donate 500 prepared meals to Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. "I wanted to do something to help during this time, since hospitals are our front line, and they are forced to be in harms way to protect everyone else," Jenni shared in a statement. "I wanted to help them directly to show appreciation for them, so they know we are truly thinking of them during these very difficult times for everybody."
Jamie Lynn Spears & Britney Spears
Stassie Karanikolou and Timeline Management CEO Alexis Fleischer launched the #Doyourpartchallenge with the help of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chantel Jeffries, Jana Kramer, Bazzi, Victoria Villarroel, Shawn Johnson, Stassi Schroeder and more celebs. This initiative aims to unite communities by delivering food and necessities to those in need while also supporting local restaurants and businesses.
Ryan Reynolds & Aviation Gin
"Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we'll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw," Reynolds announced on his social media Tuesday, March 24.
Eva Mendes
The fashion mogul and actress revealed she donated to the LA Regional Food Bank in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer
"NO WORDS! There's no way to adequately thank the doctors, nurses, volunteers and healthcare providers on the frontlines for their dedication and commitment at this time. @whitney and @bumble made a generous donation to @birdbakery for these deliveries. We matched the donation and the response was more than we could have imagined," Elizabeth wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "Our healthcare workers and our communities deserve this and so much more. We love you all and hope you know that we're here for anything you need during this very trying time.
Thank you, thank you, thank you...for your sacrifice, dedication and for your service."
Rihanna
The singer and fashion mogul's Clara Lionel Foundation announced on March 21 that it has donated $5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.
Christian Siriano
On March 20, the Project Runway star's design team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers in New York.
Kerby Jean-Raymond
The Pyer Moss designer announced on Instagram that he is turning the New York City office of his luxury label into a donation center for the N95 masks and latex gloves medical staff are in need of. Additionally, he's setting aside $50,000 for "minority and women owned small creative businesses who are currently in distress."
Bethenny Frankel
The former Real Housewives star's BStrong organization is donating around a million medical masks to hospitals across the U.S., including Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and Mount Sinai Hospital and the NYU Langone Health centers in New York. It is also donating kits to healthcare workers who need hydration, sanitization, and immune building supplies.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
On March 19, the couple donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. E! News has learned that part of the donation will benefit WIN, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing to women and children in New York City.
Kanye West
The rapper made a donation to L.A.'s Dream Center, a faith-based organization that provides services to underserved communities.
Kim Kardashian
Kim's SKIMS undergarment line will donate 20 percent of its profits from the Cotton Collection, which will be re-stocked on March 23, to Baby2Baby.
Miley Cyrus
The pop star partnered with brand Emi Jay for a "Care Together" campaign to support Feeding America. When you buy hair ties from the brand and use the code "BrightMinded" at checkout, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the organization.
Rita Ora
The British pop star partnered with the United Nations to design merch to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund powered by UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.
Eric Stonestreet
On March 18, the Modern Family star announced his decision to donate 200,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, Miss.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
The singer and NFL star donated one million meals to the Seattle-based food banks supported by Food Lifeline. "We can all make a difference together. Let's all keep the faith during this difficult time," Ciara shared on Instagram.
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively
The couple pledged $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. "Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds wrote on social media in part. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."
Chiara Ferragni
The Italian influencer, who has a following of nearly 19 million Instagram followers, donated 100,000 euros to a GoFundMe campaign they launched to aid hospitals in Italy. It has since raised more than 4 million euros.
Lady Gaga
On Monday, March 16, the pop star's cosmetics company Haus Labs announced its plan to donate 20 percent of its online profits from the previous week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York City.
