Tiger King Aftershow Episode: 5 of the Biggest Bombshells

Hey all you cool cats and kittens...

Netflix is giving the fans what they want: another Tiger King episode. That's right, the streaming service knew people were craving more information about Joe Exotic, his zoo crew members and more, so they released a special.

Sadly, Carole Baskin was not part of the bonus episode, and has recently trashed Netflix over its portrayal of her in the docu-series.

However, that doesn't mean the tea wasn't hot.

Many of the Tiger King stars answered fans' burning questions, as they sat down and virtually chatted with host, Joel McHale.

"We learned a lot today, we discovered Joe Exotic doesn't have many allies left amongst in his old zoo crew," McHale said in the Netflix special. "We found out the hottest celebrity hangout is Wal-Mart, and most importantly, we learned that there is no job offer that I'll turn down."

To learn about the biggest bombshells to come out of the show, read our highlights below!