Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson a Makeover After Hair Transformation

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 12, 2020 2:38 PM
Sure you can give your boyfriend a "quarantine haircut," but how about a makeover?
Miley Cyrus gave Cody Simpson one on Saturday night as the two practiced social distancing together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 23-year-old Australian musician posted on his Instagram Story a photo of the 27-year-old pop star applying pink lipstick on his lips and a video of her applying mascara to his eyelashes as he also sports shimmering eyeshadow.
The makeover took place more than a week after Cyrus shaved Simpson's head. Many people are these days opting for low-maintenance haircuts as salons and other businesses deemed non-essential remain closed amid the pandemic.
Simpson posted on his regular Instagram feed on Sunday a video of him lounging on a shag armchair in his new makeup, as Jill Barber's 2003 cover of the classic French song "Sous le Ciel de Paris" played.
"Biggest my type ever," Cyrus commented.
She also shared on her Instagram Story a photo of Simpson sporting his new makeover, writing, "I. Beat. That. Face. @codysimpson"
The makeover appears to be for a photo art project; Fashion photographer Mert Alaş shared on his Instagram Story pics of a made-up Simpson posing with a lingerie-clad Cyrus. He captioned the slide show, "Quarantine days coming soon" and tagged the couple.
At the beginning of April, Miley shaves Cody's head as the two practice social distancing together amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has inspired many people to get similar, low-maintenance haircuts while salons are closed.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
On April 11, the transformation continues.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Miley gives Cody a makeover.
Article continues below
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Miley applies mascara.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Cody showcases his new look.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Right?
Article continues below
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
...so does Miley.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Cody is ready for his close-up.
Simpson reposted the pics and also shared vintage photos of what appear to be inspirations behind the at-home fashion shoot; 1999 Rolling Stone photos of Brad Pitt posing in dresses and legendary rock stars in bright makeup in the '70s—Mick Jagger and the late Lou Reed and David Bowie.
Cyrus also shared a couple of pics of Pitt, writing, "Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt."
She also posted two photos of Bowie with wife Iman, writing, "Us" and "You N Me."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?