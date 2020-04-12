Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Have a Blissful Walk On Easter Sunday

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are having an egg-cellent Easter.
Things are still going strong between the couple! The two were smiles on Sunday morning, as they were spotted stepping outside to get some fresh air in Los Angeles.
While the duo has been going on afternoon strolls a lot lately, especially as many are cooped up due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this outing hits a little differently.
The Hollywood stars looked like they were in absolute bliss, as they both laughed and smiled from ear-to-ear. Is Ben secretly good at telling jokes? Only Ana knows!
For their Sunday stroll, the Knives Out actress looked effortlessly chic with her all-white jumpsuit that had front pockets trimmed with red material. She kept the rest of her look simple with her white sneakers, fresh-faced skin and flowy hair.
Ben also looked dapper with a charcoal-colored coat, fitted jeans and grey sneakers.
Just last month, the couple packed on the PDA during their afternoon walk in Los Angeles. At the time, they were photographed kissing, walking arm-in-arm and looking happier than ever.
So it's no secret, they are enjoying each other's company during these social distancing times.
In early March, the two sparked romance rumors after being spotted in Havana, Cuba—which is Ana's hometown. They later traveled to Costa Rica and were seen getting even more cozy.
Around that same time, a source told E! News they were "without a doubt a couple."
"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot," the insider revealed while they were in Costa Rica. "They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other."
The source added, "Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Since their travels, the Blade Runner 2049 actress has been staying at the actor's home in L.A.
"Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica," a separate source shared. "They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana's dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house."
"Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing and he seems to love that," the source added. "They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."