Inside Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson's 2nd Birthday Celebration

Happy birthday, True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's daughter turned 2 on Easter Sunday and that morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw her an intimate surprise party as they continue to practice social distancing, including from their extended family members, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe's small bash had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. True was surprised with a giant display of gifts from her parents and other family members. She received an ice cream parlor play set, various toy cars and dolls, a tiny pink tricycle and other presents.

"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts," Khloe said in an Instagram Story video. "She is going to freak out. I mean look at this ice cream parlor. From her Auntie Kiki, she has gifts and Easter baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hello, she is going to freak out. And from MJ and everyone, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. She is so loved and spoiled and we couldn't ask for anything else."

"So even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored," she said. "And this is just crazy. She's so spoiled. But she's sweet."