Shailene Woodley Reveals She Struggled With a ''Very Scary Physical Situation'' In Her Early 20s

Shailene Woodley is opening up about a health scare in her early 20s that got in the way of her career.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Big Little Lies star told the publication, "I haven't spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s." She revealed she was going through this while filming the Divergent series and at the same time "struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation."

Because of that, she added, "I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going peer of mine who I love. They went on to a lot of success, but there was a mix of people saying, 'You shouldn't have let that go!' or 'You shouldn't have been sick!'"

The actress added, "That was combined with my own internal process of, 'Am I going to survive what I'm going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I'm passionate about again because of the situation I'm in?' I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward."