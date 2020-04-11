Widowed Sisters Celebrate Their Pregnancies With a Virtual Baby Shower

There is no bond stronger than that of sisters.

This phrase couldn't ring more true for Alexis Naylor and Jessica Dennert. The two siblings have similar stories and an unbreakable connection that's unlike any other.

For one, the two were pregnant at the same time—Jessica gave birth a few days ago, while Alexis is due later this summer. Second, they are both welcoming baby girls into their respective families.

Sadly, the sisters have another thing in common: both of their husbands passed away last year.

In addition to their spouses dying, their father, grandfather, two brothers, uncle and cousin were tragically killed in a plane crash in November 2019.

After hearing the sisters' story, Jenna Emery—who is also a widow and mother herself—organized a virtual baby shower for Alexis and Jessica.

Speaking to E! News, each woman shared details of how everything came together and why this unique celebration will always have a special place in their hearts.