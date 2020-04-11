Lili Reinhart Says Dog Is Recovering After Surgery Following "Terrifying" Attack

Lili Reinhart's dog Milo is on the mend.

The Riverdale actress broke down in tears as she revealed on in an Instagram Story video on Friday that her beloved pet was attacked by another dog while she was taking him out. She said Milo was undergoing surgery at an animal hospital. On Saturday morning, she posted an encouraging update.

"Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me about Milo," she said in a new video. "It was an outpouring of love and that was so incredibly sweet and kind. Thank you. He's OK, he's home with me. He had surgery. He had a big wound on his head, so part of his head is shaved and he has a little puncture wound here [neck] as well that's stitched up. He's OK. He's a little timid. He's on paid meds to help because you can tell he's quite uncomfortable with the stitches."

"I can honestly say it was the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced," she continued. "I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatizing it was for him and me. I mean I just, I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on—we're probably gonna have to work on that."