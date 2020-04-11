Rihanna Is Too Busy ''Trying to Save the World'' to Give Us An Album

Don't bother her with "where's the album?"—Rihanna's got a bigger goal in mind.

It's not that she doesn't want to give us an album (or at least that's what we'll tell ourselves), it's that she's "trying to save the world."

On Friday, as part of the singer's "Fenty Social Club" party on Instagram Live, the Fenty Beauty owner and founder reminded her fans and followers watching her at home to not bring up the album.

"If one of y'all motherf–ckers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president... on sight," the 32-year-old said during the live-stream, taking a jab at Donald Trump.

While the nine-time Grammy winner hasn't given fans a specific date for when she might release new music, she recently said in an interview with British Vogue that she is "aggressively working on music."

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she told the magazine. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."