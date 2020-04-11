Oilers Player Colby Cave Dead at 25 After Suffering Brain Bleed

NHL has lost a star.

Colby Cave, who played for the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, passed away on Saturday morning. The professional athlete was only 25 years old.

The hockey player's wife, Emily Cave, confirmed the news on her social media page, as well as shared a statement with the National Hockey League.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning," a statement read on the NHL website. "I (Emily) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more."

"We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time," the statement closed.

According to the statement, Colby passed away from brain bleed.

"To my best friend & love of my life, Colby My heart is shattered," Emily began her heartbreaking Instagram post. "The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable."