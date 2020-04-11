Jenna Dewan, Her Daughter and Her Baby Boy Have a Trolls Dance Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 11, 2020 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If you're social distancing at home with your kids, might as well make the most of it!

Jenna Dewan had fun night with her family on Friday; the 39-year-old World of Dance host had a dance party with her 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum and her and fiancé Steve Kazee's 1-month-old sonCallum Michael Rebel Kazee, as they watched Trolls World Tour. That day, the Dreamworks animated musical sequel was released straight to VOD due to theaters being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today..i seriously lovedddd #trollsworldtour," Jenna wrote on Instagram.

She shared a video of her dancing while holding the baby and Everly dancing nearby and tossing around a Trolls doll as the movie's song "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times," which remixes Cyndi Lauper's '80s hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" blared and the film played on a giant flat screen.

Photos

Inside Jenna Dewan's California Home With Steve Kazee

Watch Jenna's video below:

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Celeb Kids , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.