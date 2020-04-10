What Is The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart? Allow Chris Harrison To Explain

If you're anything like us, you're ready for more Bachelor content ASAP.

It's been a month since Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor ended, and while members of Bachelor Nation have been doing their best to provide us whatever entertainment they can in these strange, dark times, we are more than ready to watch some new pretty single people attempt to fall in love on TV. Thankfully, this Monday, ABC is premiering The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a brand new spinoff series featuring musicians dating each other for six weeks.

It's not a traditional series of the franchise, but it's something different and unrelated to Peter Weber to keep us occupied as we hang out in hour homes. Now, you may be asking questions like "what is it?" and "how does it work?" and "will Jed be there?" and so we got host extraordinaire Chris Harrison to do some explaining.