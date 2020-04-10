Lili Reinhart Says Her Dog Is Undergoing Surgery After ''Horrifying'' Attack

Lili Reinhart is hoping for the best possible outcome after her dog was attacked while out on a walk today.

The Riverdale star struggled to hold back tears as she recalled the details in a video shared to Instagram Stories on Friday.

"This is weird for me and I'm not exactly sure why I'm doing it, but I guess for all the people out that that care about my little dog Milo," Lili said, "I was taking him out today to get some exercise. I had a mask and gloves on so don't start with me about that. He was attacked by another dog."

She continued, "It was pretty bad. I had to rush him to the hospital, and he's there now getting surgery."

Lili said Milo is suffering from a "pretty deep wound" on his neck, and asked fans to keep him in their thoughts as his recovery continues.