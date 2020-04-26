Can't Sleep? Try These Doctor Recommend Tips & Tools

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No question: we're going through a challenging time right now. And as we all process through everything we're dealing with, that can wreak havoc on our sleep patterns. Are you feeling it too? Fret not, 'cause we talked with two experts that can help us make the most of nap time and bed time.

"Ideally, the American Academy of Sleep recommends seven to nine hours of sleep with some people needing just six and other needing ten," says sleep psychologist Dr. Joshua Tal. "But we're moving away from the quantity of sleep and instead looking at the quality of sleep. If you're getting six to seven hours of quality sleep that's better than ten hours of interrupted sleep. So I would say don't stress out over the number of hours, focus on the quality."

But what if you're struggling to get that quality sleep? Dr. Tal has some suggestions. "In terms of what you can control, you can set up bedtime routines which include turning off your phone and doing something relaxing like stretching, yoga, a bath or listening to music," he says. "You can get aromatherapy going. When you do it enough times, it conditions your body to get ready to sleep. That's what we want: we want a signal for your body to say it's time to sleep."