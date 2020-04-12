Baby True is Turning 2! Look Back at True Thompson's Cutest Photos With Khloe Kardashian

And then she was two!

It's crazy to think that it's already been two years since baby True Thompson was welcomed to the world.

In that time, we've seen Khloe Kardashian's little one grow into an adorable toddler who takes a lot after her mama.

Back when Khloe first announced her pregnancy in 2017, she wrote that becoming a parent was her, "Greatest dream realized...I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along" and anyone who has been following her since True's birth can see how great of a mom Khloe is.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star frequently shares photos and videos peeking into the duo's lives. From the twosome constantly wearing matching outfits to Khloe taking sweet selfies, we can't get enough!

So, to honor the tot's second birthday, we're taking a look back at her cutest photos with her loving mother.

We're pretty sure we'll see some more today, as the Kardashians are kind of known for creating amazing birthdays for their kids.

Until then, check out our roundup of the duo's best moments together below!

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

