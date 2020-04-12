Baby True is Turning 2! Look Back at True Thompson's Cutest Photos With Khloe Kardashian

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Apr. 12, 2020 7:00 AM
And then she was two!
It's crazy to think that it's already been two years since baby True Thompson was welcomed to the world.
In that time, we've seen Khloe Kardashian's little one grow into an adorable toddler who takes a lot after her mama.
Back when Khloe first announced her pregnancy in 2017, she wrote that becoming a parent was her, "Greatest dream realized...I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along" and anyone who has been following her since True's birth can see how great of a mom Khloe is.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star frequently shares photos and videos peeking into the duo's lives. From the twosome constantly wearing matching outfits to Khloe taking sweet selfies, we can't get enough!
So, to honor the tot's second birthday, we're taking a look back at her cutest photos with her loving mother.
We're pretty sure we'll see some more today, as the Kardashians are kind of known for creating amazing birthdays for their kids.
Until then, check out our roundup of the duo's best moments together below!
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram.
Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.
One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!
Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.
A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.
Khloe and True relaxing outside.
"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.
"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."
Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"
True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.
Like mother, like daughter!
The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.
"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"
Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.
Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.
The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.
The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks.
Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.
While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time.
The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!
April sun in California means pool time for these babes.
Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.
Name a better duo...we'll wait.
Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.
In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.
Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at.
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.
Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.
During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.
Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?
Snuggle time is always a good time.
"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
