Justin Timberlake Reveals What Son Silas Really Thinks About Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake has already screened Trolls World Tour for his biggest critic. We're, of course, talking about his 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

E!'s own Justin Sylvester learned Silas' thoughts on the new animated film, which is now available to rent on demand, during a sit down with Anna Kendrick and Timberlake. As E! readers surely know, the Pitch Perfect alum and the "Can't Stop the Feeling" artist are reviving their characters, Poppy and Branch, from the first film.

And, while it may seem hard to believe, Trolls World Tour has even more to offer than its predecessor. Thus, it wasn't surprising to hear that young Silas has already taken to the new trolls introduced in the sequel.

"I feel like I would've loved the techno trolls," Kendrick quipped while discussing the new characters. "They're all like, floaty and I would love that."

"That's what he said," the 'N Sync alum noted in regard to his son's favorite troll. "The Trochellas. The Cotrollas?"