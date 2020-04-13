A Dog Bite Victim Opens Up About Growing Up With a Disfigured Nose on Botched

An emotional moment.

Botched makes its return to E! tonight, and one of this week's patients—Marcelo, a dog bite victim—has a heartbreaking story to share with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif As it turns out, the story is a new one for Marcelo's sister and mother, too.

In this sneak peek, Marcelo starts by explaining that he was bit by a dog at the age of four, which resulted in him getting surgery on his nose. Dr. Nassif said that while the doctors "did the best they could" at Marcelo's age, there's now "some discrepancy of tissue" because of the use of what's called a "flap."

"When you use a flap, you're moving one tissue on one part of the face to another part. In Marcelo's case, it was the cheek to the nose," he explains to the Botched cameras. "The issue with Marcelo's nose is that the flap is a permanent fix. He kept growing, but the flap did not."

According to Marcelo, because of his nose, he became the victim of bullying when his family moved from Ecuador to North Carolina.