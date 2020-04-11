From Flower Crowns to Fanny Packs, Look Back on the Best Coachella Accessories of All Time

When it comes to unforgettable accessories, you'll certainly find them at Coachella.

For more than 20 years, the annual festival has brought stars and fans together in Indio in the name of music—with a side of standout fashion. As has become customary since its inception, the festival features a weekend (as of late, two) filled with performances and famous headliners while attendees bask in California sun, enjoying the special tradition in their equally unique outfits.

While Coachella style is one all its own, it wouldn't be complete without the array of colorful and eye-catching accessories layered on by the fashionistas confidently rocking them. And, really, the bolder—the better.

From the practically mandatory flower crowns to sequin capes, tiny sunglasses to fringe, fringe and more fringe, it's arguably the inventive accessories that take outfits for Coachella to a whole other sartorial level.