Why Law and Order: SVU Shouldn't Return to the Old Benson and Stabler Dynamic

Legions of fans got their wish when news broke that Christopher Meloni would be returning to the Law & Order fold in a new series as his fan-favorite Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler. After nearly 10 years, an on-screen reunion for one of the best duos in TV history, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler, is near. But things have changed, the old Benson-Stabler dynamic shouldn't return. In fact, it would be reductive to all the growth Benson has gone through. The reunion shouldn't even be a happy one.

Since Meloni left the show between seasons 12 and 13, Hargitay has anchored SVU as the empathetic Benson. Viewers have watched as she moved up in ranks from detective to sergeant to captain. And outside the squad room, she's had more than one long-term relationship, she became a mom. Benson has had more growth in seasons 13-21 than she did in the first 12 seasons of the long-running drama.