Billie Eilish Reacts to Body Shamers Who Criticized Her Bathing Suit Photos

Body shamers are the real bad guys.

While plenty of fans love Billie Eilish's signature style of baggy clothes and bright, colorful hair, the singer sometimes like to switch up her look.

Perhaps it was the case earlier this year when the Grammy winner enjoyed a vacation with friends. When she chose to document some of her favorite memories on Instagram, one photo was a shot of her head and shoulders in a bathing suit.

While many viewed it as a normal Instagram post, others were quick to comment on her body and swimsuit.

"It was trending," she recalled to Dazed. "There were comments like, ‘I don't like her any more because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore.' Like, dude. I can't win. I can-not win."

In fact, Billie also recalled the time she was photographed wearing a tank top. "I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'" she shared.